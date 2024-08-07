The Jaguars have signed former Bears safety Adrian Amos, the team announced Tuesday.

We have signed S Adrian Amos and DT Jonathan Marshall.



DT Adam Gotsis has been waived and CB Gregory Junior has been waived/injured. If Junior clears waivers, he will revert to our injured reserve list.https://t.co/x37RSjxkfi — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 6, 2024

The Bears drafted Amos, 31, in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, when former general manager Ryan Pace was in charge of the team.

In 60 career games with the Bears --- over the first four seasons of his NFL journey --- Amos recorded 235 solo tackles, two sacks, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions. He was a part of the 2018 Bears team that finished 12-4 during the regular season but lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Eagles.

After playing in Chicago, Amos made the move to Green Bay with the Packers, where he played the next four seasons of his career. In 2023, Amos played for both the Jets and Texans.

In his career, Amos has played in 142 games (started 125), recording 10 interceptions, one touchdown, 49 defended passes, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, six sacks and 664 tackles.

