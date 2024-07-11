Jaylon Johnson gives a glowing review of Caleb Williams: ‘He's special'

Jaylon Johnson is heading into Year 5 in the NFL, and with the Bears, now playing with his third quarterback in Caleb Williams.

So far, Williams has lived up to his hype in practice, according to Johnson.

"He's special," Johnson said on "The Herd." "I think for me just, really like hearing it and, of course, kinda getting out there and waiting to see what he really looks like and how he looks spinning the ball. Of course, for me, it was as advertised.

"I think it's definitely something that is special, something that I haven't seen."

Johnson gave a glimpse of how talented Williams is under center, as the rookie quarterback bested Johnson with a throw over the top of his coverage in practice.

"I know for me, there was a time where we were in a coverage trying to give him a different look, went back to the half, he threw it and I'm like 'Okay, this is an easy interception,'" Johnson said. "I'm running, I'm running. That ball flew right over my head. I said 'Oh, that's a good touch on that.' Even that throw just in itself, just being able to throw the ball to the sideline right over with good touch. I feel like that's just something that isn't necessarily taught.

"I'm sure he's worked on that through his years but I feel like that's definitely something that is special that you don't see too often from guys coming in right away having that confidence to throw passes like that."

Remember, Johnson is part of the best the league has to offer in terms of elite cornerbacks. Besting him in his assignments shouldn't be taken lightly. Last season, Johnson allowed just 52% of passes to his targets to be completed.

For Williams to step in and spin the ball in that way against Johnson is special. And Johnson, as the leader he is, wants to continue giving Williams hard reps to alleviate the pressure for him in-game.

"For me, being one of the leaders on the defense and the team, I just want to do what we can on the defensive side of the ball to give him as many opportunities as he needs to be able to succeed on offense," Johnson said.

These are quite glowing reviews from the Bears' leader, despite the comments he made ahead of the draft about the attitude Williams should have coming into the league.

Thought of by some as being too "Hollywood" and boastful, Johnson appeared to warn him of that behavior ahead of the draft.

"You just humble yourself coming into the building," cornerback Jaylon Johnson told Kay Adams of Williams on "Up and Adams." in March. "You can't bring that Hollywood stuff into the building, especially with guys who have played the game at a high level for consecutive years -- myself, Tremaine [Edmunds], TJ [Edwards], Keenan Allen. We going to see through that. What you did in college, the Hollywood, it's like nah, you gotta prove yourself. That stuff, like, that doesn't matter."

Johnson later clarified those comments, saying he was responding to the hypothetical question asked on the show. And, of course, Williams texted Johnson after the fact to clarify that he's a winner. Johnson said the conversation went well and the two clicked, even jokingly bantering about Utah versus USC.

And so far, Johnson reports Williams is fitting in well in the Bears' locker room.

"He blends in well," Johnson said. "That was one of the misconceptions for me getting caught up in people trying to label him as 'Hollywood' and all these things. He just is who he is, he's a confident guy in himself on the field and off the field. I think it's one of those things where he's very secure in who he is. ... At the end of the day, he's a Heisman winner and he's the guy who got drafted No. 1 so I don't feel like he shouldn't have confidence."

