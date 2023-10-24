Jaylon Johnson's numbers don't lie.

The Bears' top cornerback has the highest PFF grade in his position through seven weeks of football, according to Brad Spielberger of PFF.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson now has the highest coverage grade at the position thru Week 7 (min. 100 snaps) with an 88.1 mark



- 43.5% completion rate allowed is 4th

- 0.66 yards per coverage snap is t-8th



Shouldn't be a trade candidate, start thinking extension — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) October 23, 2023

Johnson, 24, intercepted two passes against the Raiders last Sunday, sending a message about his contract status. The cornerback is without a contract extension at this point. He will become a free agent during the 2024 offseason.

But the Bears shouldn't let that happen.

Johnson, as exemplified by his PFF grade, is one of the league's best corners. He's allowed just 11 completions this season, according to Pro Football Reference. His average yards allowed per completion rests at 9.5 yards, which is almost four yards less on average than his previous low.

Try this one on for size. Opposing quarterbacks have a 24.7 passer rating when targeting Johnson's assignments. That's flat-out ridiculous.

Yes, Johnson missed two games with a hamstring injury earlier this season, which raises concern when discussing a new, long-term contract. But overall, he's been healthy for the majority of his career, averaging 13 games per season over his first three years in the league.

What's more, Johnson desires to remain in Chicago. He's been very public about his affinity for the city and the Bears. Johnson bought a house in Chicago and has always planned to stay with his native team.

After Sunday, the Bears shouldn't have any doubts about their cornerback. It doesn't appear they do, as rumors about the team trading Johnson have quickly died down.

But, let it be known, Johnson isn't reserved about how he feels he should be paid. He understands the value he brings to the table. And while he wants to stay in Chicago, he plans to take care of his business at the end of the day.

"I've been wanting to get to the table," Johnson said Sunday. "At the end of the day, I know who I am, and I know I can play this game at a high level. I feel like I deserve to be paid like that.

"I'm taking that attitude to any team. Any and everybody in the NFL. It's with the Bears, then I'll do that. If it's with anybody else, for sure. ... I'm one of those guys that can be paid at a high level."

