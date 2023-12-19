Jaylon Johnson strongly urges fans to keep the Justin Fields discourse on social media

If nothing else, know this: Bears players are devoted to Justin Fields.

They see his leadership, development and passion. They see his work and his results on the field and believe in his ability to lead them to success. To them, Fields is the franchise quarterback for the Bears and their team.

So when they see talks about the Bears trading him, or drafting another quarterback, they get frustrated.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"We know, in a sense, what the talks are," Jaylon Johnson told Parkins & Spiegel on 670 The Score. "As far as bringing it to the locker room, man, y'all can keep that on Twitter. Keep that on social media. But don't bring that to our locker room and try to project what you guys are thinking on us and try to create a story.

"That's where the frustration comes from."

Through thick and thin, the Bears place their faith in Fields.

On Sunday, the Bears lost heartbreakingly to the Cleveland Browns. They allowed the Browns to score 13 points in the fourth quarter; meanwhile, the offense went punt-punt-punt-interception on the last four drives.

Still, their faith in Fields, who completed below 50% of his passes for 166 yards and threw for one touchdown and two interceptions, hasn't wavered. They still place their belief in him as the franchise quarterback.

MORE: Questions about Justin Fields' future baffle his teammates after loss to Browns

"Justin is the quarterback of the future," wide receiver Darnell Mooney said after the loss. "He's the franchise quarterback. He's been balling. I don't understand why it's anymore questions. Obviously, we have the [projected No. 1 pick] because of Carolina right now, but Justin is a dog. If he's not here, he'll be somewhere else balling. I'm not the guy that makes those decisions, but Justin is dog. Wherever he may be, if it's not here, he's still going to ball."

Star wide receiver DJ Moore has already made his feelings about Fields clear. When asked a few weeks ago about Fields' future, Moore seemed shocked it was even a question. He was brought to Chicago to create a dynamic pairing with Fields, and he doesn't see that being a one-year experience.

When Cleveland media broached the subject with Moore, he bristled at the question.

"I don't know," Moore said when asked why people question Fields' future in Chicago. "Y'all asked me that last week. I'm still like, 'Bruh, where are ya'll seeing this? What makes him not the franchise quarterback for the Chicago Bears right now?'

"I get y'all got everybody coming out. What, there's like two of them? I don't think [Caleb Williams and Drake Maye] are better than Justin."

Fields has taken a philosophical approach to his future being up in the air. He said coming out of the bye week that he won't let football determine his happiness, and he has been working to find peace with the privileged position he finds himself in as the quarterback of the Bears.

But his presence in the locker room only motivates the Bears to gel closer to him and stand by his side.

"We're only going to gel closer together," Johnson said. "We're only going to defend him. We're only going to pump him up. We're only going to put what we have into him because he's our guy. He's the guy in the locker room. He's the guy that makes plays. He's the guy that leads us. He's the guy that takes everything on him."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.