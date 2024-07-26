Jordan Love, Packers agree to terms on 4-year contract extension: reports

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $220 million, a person familiar with the deal said Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

Love's new deal includes a $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in guarantees.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The new deal comes after Love led the NFL’s youngest team to a 10-9 record and playoff berth last season in his first year as a starter while stepping up to the challenge of replacing four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets in April 2023.

NFL Network first reported Love's deal. ESPN first reported the amount of the signing bonus and guaranteed money.

Reports of Love's extension came the same day that Miami's Tua Tagovailoa agreed on a four-year extension worth $212.4 million. Detroit’s Jared Goff signed a four-year, $212 million extension with $170 million guaranteed, and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence agreed to a five-year, $275 million extension with $142 million guaranteed earlier in the offseason.

The 25-year-old Love hadn't been practicing with the Packers in training camp this week while the contract talks were unresolved, though he had been attending workouts and was participating in all other team activities. Love's contract had been set to expire at the end of the upcoming season.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.