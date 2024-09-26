Justin Fields admits Steelers coaching is better than Bears: ‘It's not close'

Justin Fields wasn't perfect in Chicago with the Bears.

But neither were the Bears. While he was there, they encountered several shortcomings, including a lack of talent on the roster, especially on the offensive line (which fans are still seeing now) and on the coaching staff. Fields worked with two different offenses in the three years he spent in Chicago.

After the 2023 season --- Fields' last in Chicago --- the Bears dismissed Luke Getsy and a good chunk of the offensive staff, evidenced by the team's disbelief in their coaching. Unfortunately, Fields was also traded away from the Bears to the Steelers.

But when asked who has the better coaching on the "Not Just Football" podcast with Cam Heyward, Fields got candid.

"Pittsburgh. It's not close," Fields said instantly.

Fields has been on a tear since taking over as the team's starting quarterback to begin the season. Fields inarguably performed his best during their Week 3 contest against the Chargers, as he finished with 245 passing yards, two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) and one interception.

The fourth-year quarterback has led the Steelers to a 3-0 start to their season. However, the team is unwilling to name him the starter as they await veteran Russell Wilson, who's recovering from a calf injury he sustained before training camp and reinjured just before Week 1.

Still, Fields' development appears to be going smoother in Pittsburgh than in Chicago. The quarterback is only through three games, but he was quick to praise the Steelers' coaching. That was never the story in Chicago, especially when he mentioned the difficulty of inhaling the information the Bears threw at him in Year 3.

“You know, could be coaching, I think," Fields said when asked what led to him playing "robotic" against the Buccaneers during Week 3 of the 2023 season. "At the end of the day, they are doing their job when they are giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day, I can’t be thinking about that when the game comes. I prepare myself throughout the week, and then when the game comes, it’s time to play free at that point—thinking less and playing more.

"I think there’s been times where I just try to be a perfectionist and nothing in this world is perfect," Fields later added, referring to the information overload. "So like I said, stop thinking more and just go out there and play."

After making that comment, Fields clarified he wasn't blaming anything on the Bears coaches. He said he was trying to provide details on his performance and how he needs to play better.

Fields finished the 2023 season having played 13 games with a 5-8 record as the starter. He threw for 2,562 yards and 16 touchdowns while also throwing nine interceptions. He didn't rush for the 1,143 yards he did in 2022, but he still put up 657 passing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

However, it wasn't enough production for the Bears to keep Fields around. And Fields knew he might be traded during the offseason.

"I kinda had a feeling I was gonna get traded," Fields said. "You know, after the season you have to go to exit meetings. They kept it pretty brief, they said 'Tricky situation right here. A situation that we've never been in ...' It's two different conversations when you're in the same situation (having the No. 1 pick in the draft). You kinda get the feeling of what's gonna happen. At that point, it's just training and, shoot, just wondering where you're gonna go. They kinda didn't do me too bad by letting me choose where I want to be. I'm just glad I was able to end up here."

The Bears "did right by" Fields, allowing him to choose which team the Bears would trade him. Along with the Steelers, Fields said on the podcast the Chargers, Ravens and Raiders also reached out to his representation inquiring about a trade.

The Steelers got Fields for a steal. They traded a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in exchange for him. The pick converts to a fourth-rounder, should Fields play in at least 51% of snaps with the Steelers this season.

The Bears drafted USC star Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, solidifying him as the next franchise signal caller. Fields said he met him in high school, and he was far and away one of the best quarterbacks on the field.

"The first time I met him he was in high school at the Elite 11's.," Fields said. "He was night and day better than everybody else. Arm was live. There was no comparison. He and J.J. McCarthy were the best two, in my opinion, when I was there to go see them in Nashville they were the top two QBs that stood out the most."

Fields' praise of Williams is endearing. But how does that leave the latter, knowing he's being coached under the same staff Fields failed under and is now proving inferior with his current team?

On the bright side, Fields said the food in Chicago is better than Pittsburgh.

