Justin Fields ‘determined' to return to the field for Week 9: reports

Justin Fields is "determined" to return to the field by Week 9, for the Bears' game against the New Orleans Saints, according to a new report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"While Justin Fields remains doubtful for Sunday vs. the Chargers, the Bears quarterback is determined to get back as early as Week 9, according to people with the team," Fowler wrote Wednesday. "'He's definitely working toward that,' a source said. Fields' availability hinges on his ability to grip and throw a football, which could take time. But he's been diligent in his rehab and game prep and hopes to avoid injured reserve."

Fields has missed one full game since injuring his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings at home two weeks ago. He is doubtful to play for a second straight week against the Los Angeles Chargers this upcoming Sunday.

In all likelihood, Tyson Bagent, the undrafted, Division II rookie quarterback, will make his second NFL start under center. Last week, he excelled greatly in his first NFL start. He threw for 162 yards on 29 attempts, completing 21 passes. He also threw for one touchdown to Darrynton Evans.

On the subject of Bagent, Fowler also reported the Bears are quite optimistic about his future in the league.

"As for his fill-in, Tyson Bagent, the Bears believe he might stick in the league for a long time as a quality backup," Fowler added. "As one team source told me, Bagent's football curiosity is strong -- he's constantly asking questions and figuring out the 'why' in a play or plan of attack.

"He picked up the offense quickly in camp and he makes quick decisions. His traits are not considered high-level by NFL standards, to be sure, and the Raiders' defense was largely unimpressive last week against Chicago. But the Bears feel they have something here."

