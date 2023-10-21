Justin Fields expected to miss ‘multiple weeks' with thumb injury: reports

Justin Fields is expected to miss multiple weeks with his thumb injury, according to a new report from CBS' Jonathan Jones. The Bears aren't expected, however, to place him on short-term injured reserve.

Fields was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with the thumb injury he experienced from the Bears' previous game against the Vikings. Despite his inactive status and newly surfaced reports, head coach Matt Eberflus asserted his quarterback is trending in the right direction.

"He's improving. Mobility is getting better, swelling going down. Grip strength is better," Eberflus said Friday. "He's trending in the right direction. He'll be week-to-week. We'll know more on Monday."

The Bears face the Chargers, Saints and Panthers over their next three games. Jones indicated Fields has a chance to start in any of those games, one reason the Bears will likely leave him off injured reserve.

Undrafted, Division II, rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent will get the start on Sunday.

Bagent came in for Fields against the Vikings and was stripped sack for a touchdown during his first NFL drive. On the ensuing drive, he led the Bears on a touchdown drive, scoring the one-yard sneak himself to cap the drive. Unfortunately, he threw a late-game interception to seal the game for the Vikings.

His adversary for Sunday will be Brian Hoyer. News dropped Friday Hoyer earned the start over rookie Aidan O'Connell for the Raiders. Jimmy Garoppolo injured his back against the Patriots last Sunday and is unable to go under center for Las Vegas against the Bears.

