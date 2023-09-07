Justin Fields inks long-term deal with Reebok

Justin Fields is officially a Reebok athlete.

On Thursday, the sports brand announced a new long-term partnership with the Chicago Bears' quarterback to "mark the official start of the brand's re-emergence and expansion into sports."

"The announcement comes as the official start of Reebok’s long-term strategy of reclaiming its position in team sport, one that will include the expansion of its athlete roster, greater presence within sport culture, and the introduction of new performance footwear and apparel offerings suited for the field, court and beyond," Reebok said in a press release.

The star quarterback will be featured in a variety of digital and social content that, according to Reebok, will "highlight the partnership's energy and breadth from fitness to lifestyle." The brand also said it will place Fields front and center to promote its highly anticipated release of the FloatZig1 running shoe in 2024.

“Reebok holds an incredible legacy in the sports world that has always inspired me,” Fields said in a statement. “Not only have they launched iconic offerings with legends like Allen Iverson and Shaq that shaped sports culture in the ‘90s, but they also have the attitude and energy to reshape the future of Sport once again. I’m excited to join Reebok and help kick-off this next great chapter.”

As part of the sponsorship deal, Reebok announced plans to amplify its commitment of community support and charitable giveback alongside Fields. Reebok has pledged to fund the Justin Fields Youth Camp, an summer initiative for children of the Greater Chicago area. The brand will also work closely with Fields to grow its Human Rights Now! platform.

“As a brand with such a unique and rich heritage in sports, we’re thrilled to be returning to our roots and embark upon a long-term strategy that will have us reclaim our rightful place in the sports world once again,” Todd Krinsky, Reebok CEO, said. “Justin’s authenticity, high energy and risk-taking mentality as a natural leader on and off the field immediately stood out to us. He exemplifies who we are and how Reebok will show up in Sport culture in the years to come – bold and unapologetic. We’re thrilled to welcome Justin to the Reebok family as we shepherd in a new era.”

