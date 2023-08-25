Justin Fields joins stacked cast for hilarious NFL promotional video

What do you think the writers of the NFL have in mind for this season?

NFL stars and actors joined forces to create a hilarious promotional video for the NFL ahead of the upcoming season. The video made fun of the wild conspiracy theory that professional sports are scripted.

Check out Bears quarterback Justin Fields and a cast of big names together in this hilarious video.

Join us for the table read of the 104th season of the NFL. #YouCantMakeThisStuffUp pic.twitter.com/XT4HTsOGnq — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2023

The video, led by actor Keegan Michael-Key, included NFL stars Ja'Marr Chase, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Ramsey, DK Metcalf and Kirk Cousins. They pretended to brainstorm a script for the 104th NFL season.

The NFL players made suggestions based on their strengths. Fields' tabled a joke about his legs.

"What if we replace my legs with actual wheels?" Fields asked.

The video is hilarious with different personalities and bits finding success. It's definitely worth the watch.

