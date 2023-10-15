Justin Fields ruled out for Bears' game with injury

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears reacts after losing to the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field on October 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings due to an injury.

Fields was scrambling to the left on a third-down play in the third quarter when he was tackled by Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter.

Fields attempted to throw the ball before he hit the ground, but his arm twisted underneath him as he landed.

The quarterback was favoring his hand as he ran off the field, and he was immediately taken to the locker room for further examination.

Fields has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a hand injury. Tyson Bagent entered the game in his place, and coughed up a touchdown on a strip-sack by the Vikings that extended Minnesota's lead.

