Justin Fields lists multimillion-dollar Lake Forest home for sale

Justin Fields spent the first part of his NFL offseason on the market for a new team. Now that he's settled in with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his 5,876-square-foot Lake Forest home is on the market for a new owner.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback listed the six-bedroom home for $2.1 million over the weekend, The Chicago Tribune reported.

Fields bought the house in 2021 for $1.325 million. The gated home features six full bathrooms, three half bathrooms, five fireplaces, a home theater, a brand new gym, and an additional bedroom suite with a whirlpool and a steam shower. Fields also leaves behind custom amenities, like a home office and a patio with multiple gardens.

The property had a $35,960 tax bill in the 2022 tax year, according to the Tribune.

