Justin Fields names himself in top five best rushing quarterbacks in NFL history

Justin Fields turned heads last season, displaying his unknown, yet elite rushing capabilities last season.

He rushed for 1,143 yards on the season, the second-most by a quarterback ever. He broke Michael Vick's single-season rushing record for a quarterback, too, running for 178 yards against the Miami Dolphins.

When asked to list the top five rushing quarterbacks in NFL history, he wasn't short on confidence. Is he on that list?

"Oh, I am," Fields told CBS Sports on All Things Covered. "I'm definitely in the top five."

Without specifying an order, Fields listed himself, Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson and Steve Young.

Dual threat quarterbacks have been relatively uncommon in NFL history. They've become more prevalent in today's NFL, with names like Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray posting high-volume rushing seasons in recent memory. They're a hot commodity, making modern offenses seemingly less predictable.

The pioneers of dual threat quarterbacks should be mentioned in the conversation.

Bobby Douglass, a former Chicago Bear, and Randall Cunningham both flirted with seasons with 1,000 yards rushing, but never posted consistent numbers outside of their respective seasons. I would argue Vick established the prototypical dual threat quarterback, recording four seasons with over 600 rushing yards and two with 900+.

This is all to say Fields makes a solid case as one of the best rushing quarterbacks of all time, despite posting just one dominant season on the ground. If he was entirely healthy last season, he probably would have broken Jackson's single-season rushing record, too.

Is he the best rushing quarterback ever?

That's a question he'll have to answer another day. I wouldn't give him that much credit from one season. But if he continues to post season's similar to 2022, he'll make a strong argument.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.