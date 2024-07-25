Justin Fields took first-team reps at Steelers training camp. Here's why

Former Bears signal caller Justin Fields got some action at Steelers training camp on Thursday with Russell Wilson on the sidelines.

Wilson, the presumed starter for the Steelers at this point, is experiencing tightness in his calf. Head coach Mike Tomlin told the media he's "day-to-day." Wilson wanted to practice but Tomlin kept him on the sidelines to avoid risking the injury.

With that, Fields showed out at practice with the first team. He made accurate deep throws, quick throws to slants and avoided sacks to make throws on the run.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers on March 16 for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft that could turn into a fourth-round pick if Fields plays at minimum 51% of snaps this season.

It's unlikely that will happen unless Wilson injures himself or Fields plays exponentially better than him. But Tomlin said on Wednesday nothing has changed on that front. Wilson is still the team's de facto starter.

Fields is playing on the last year of his rookie contract after the Steelers declined to pick up his fifth-year option earlier this offseason. But he's not a cookie-cutter backup quarterback to the Steelers. Should he not work out with the team, Fields serves as insurance for the one-year deal with Wilson.

In three seasons with the Bears, Fields is 10-28 as a starter. He's thrown for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He's also run for over 2,000 yards in his career, including the 2022 season he rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.

