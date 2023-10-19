Justin Fields will not receive surgery on his thumb: reports

Justin Fields' injured thumb will not require surgery, according to a report from Ian Rapoport.

"For Justin Fields, no surgery is coming," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "The key to when he can get back on the field is when he is able to grip the football, moderately important for a quarterback."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This development doesn't come as much of a surprise.

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus said the swelling in Fields' thumb had subsided. But he didn't leave surgery off the table for Fields, either.

“Nothing’s off the table, nothing’s on the table,” Eberflus said.

Eberflus mentioned Fields' status depends on grip strength at this point. He left the possibility of Fields taping up the thumb and playing on Sunday. But, to this point, the signal-caller hasn't practiced at all this week, leaving zero encouraging signs for him to play on Sunday.

In the meantime, Tyson Bagent is taking first-team reps at quarterback and the team is confident he can get the job done.

“He's got good arm talent,” Eberflus said. “He’s got good poise and pocket presence and we’re excited to see where it goes.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.