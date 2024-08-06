Keenan Allen offers hilarious moment ahead of ‘Hard Knocks' premiere

Ahead of Tuesday's premiere of "Hard Knocks," the HBO documentary following the Bears during training camp, wide receiver Keenan Allen was asked if he would tune into the first episode.

"Is it tonight? Yeah. I want to see how they piece it together because, you know, wanna see how you look on TV and stuff," Allen told reporters on Tuesday laughing.

Does he think he'll be one of the stars of the series?

"You tell me."

The NFL released a teaser clip ahead of the premiere on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT. The clip features Matt Eberflus soliciting the advice of legendary head coach Nick Saban about rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Nick Saban talks to Matt Eberflus about the high expectations on rookie QB, @CALEBcsw.#HardKnocks with the @ChicagoBears premieres tonight at 9pm ET on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/2xqtJyrOHy — NFL (@NFL) August 6, 2024

