The NFL is continuing to slowly release its top 100 players list, as they creep out small portions up until Aug. 1.

Now, the 100-51 ranked players have been released. We already knew Bears edge rusher Montez Sweat landed No. 82 on the list. On Thursday, we found out Keenan Allen landed No. 51 on the list.

Here's the full clip from NFL Network.

#Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen was ranked 51st on the NFL top 100 list. pic.twitter.com/FjQfoXz9AQ — ImBearingDown (@ImBearingDown) July 25, 2024

"He's so smooth. You know what I mean? Just so smooth and I just like his versatility to play everywhere," Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker said.

"He's a tough one to go up against. He's quick and smooth out of his cuts," Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao said.

Allen is one of the league's most elite, route-running receivers. Despite now being 32 years old, his game hasn't wavered much when he's on the field. He's only ever struggled to stay on the field.

The Bears acquired the 11-year veteran this offseason following contract disputes and cap cuts the Chargers were faced with. GM Ryan Poles traded a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to acquire Allen.

Allen joins a formidable pass-catching group with the Bears featuring himself, DJ Moore, No. 9 pick Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet and his past teammate on the Chargers, Gerald Everett. With No. 1 pick Caleb Williams under center, the Bears' new-look offense is expected to make some noise this season.

In 11 seasons in the NFL, Allen has racked up over 10,000 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns. He's 96 receptions away from eclipsing 1,000 career receptions, too. He's a six-time Pro Bowler and the 2017 Comeback Player of the Year.

The only caveat to Allen's presence on the Bears is his contract. He's earning $23 million this season on the last year of his contract. The Bears are waiting to see how the season unfolds before making him an offer for an extension.

