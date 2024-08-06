Keenan Allen reacts to Bears' snubs from NFL's top 100 players list

Only two Chicago Bears players earned their way onto the NFL's top-100 list: Montez Sweat and Keenan Allen.

But the Bears should have more players on that list, especially Jaylon Johnson and DJ Moore. Allen agrees, saying voting for Johnson to make the list is a "no-brainer."

"Yeah, I think so, especially Jaylon Johnson," Allen said Tuesday when asked if his absence was a mistake. "I mean, Pro Bowl, All-Pro ... it's kind of a no-brainer. The list is what it is. Year in and year out you get kinda the same guys. Once he gets in one time, it just happens like that."

The NFL Top 100 list is voted on by players each year. Partway through the season, the players get a sheet of paper in their lockers and they’re asked to rank their peers however they like. Once all the votes are tallied, the NFL releases the full list.

Allen finished No. 51 on the list and Sweat finished No. 82. As Allen mentioned, it's usually the same players year in and year out. Plus, players usually think mostly of the best players on the best teams; that's why the players from the Chiefs, 49ers, Ravens, Cowboys and Eagles dominate the early slots.

Still, Johnson wasn't thrilled about not earning a spot on the list. He even questioned the integrity of the list.

"It’s disrespectful because I go out there, line up and I know receivers go out there and can’t say that I’m not one of the best players that they play against,” Johnson said. “Ain’t no way there are 100 guys who are better.

"Everybody makes mistakes, it ain’t just the media that do it. Players clearly– if they voted for it– they made some goddamn mistakes. But it is what it is. At the end of the day, I know the truth and it’s alright."

Johnson arguably proved himself as the best coverage cornerback in the league last season. He finished the year with four interceptions, one forced fumble and one touchdown --- he did it all while setting a career-high 55% completion rate allowed and a 50.9 passing rating when targeted. Johnson earned All-Pro Second Team and a Pro Bowl nod.

Even Moore posted a career season warranting a look at the list, too. He finished with 96 catches (13th in the NFL) for 1,364 yards (sixth in the NFL) and eight touchdowns (eighth in the NFL) last season. Alas, he wasn't selected.

And while both Johnson and Moore are hungry to prove they should've made the list, Allen listed his goals for trying to maintain his position on it.

"For me, it's just about consistency and availability," Allen said. "That's what I preach. As long as I'm available on the field then I should be able to do what I need to do as far as those stats. Like I said, being able to make the plays that I'm supposed to make and be there for the quarterback."

