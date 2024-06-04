Keenan Allen says having a familiar face in the Bears' building is ‘huge' after trade

During the offseason, the Chargers were forced to make cuts to their roster to obey the league's cap salary rules. They restructured contracts for Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, along with letting Mike Williams walk in free agency.

But when they asked Keenan Allen to take a pay cut, he was unwilling, coming off inarguably the best season of his career that saw him catch 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. When Allen and his agent couldn't come to terms on a new contract with the Chargers, they traded him.

Allen was "stunned and hurt" by the trade, according to a report then from ESPN. The Chargers' unwillingness to negotiate after 11 seasons with the team befuddled him.

Moving across the country was no easy task for Allen. His family is still in California. He's never played anywhere else in his 11-year career. He's never even driven in snow, except for a few rare times in North Carolina.

Luckily, the Bears had hired Chris Beatty, the Chargers' wide receiver coach from 2021-23, to become their new wide receivers coach.

To have him there waiting for him in Chicago, Allen said, was "huge" for his unexpected venture.

"It was huge. He was one of the first guys I talked to," Allen said Tuesday of Beatty. "Just him being here made it a lot more comfortable. Just not having to adjust to another guy who I'm gonna see me every day, who's gonna talk to me every day. We already have an understanding of the way I go through the week. He knows how I want to practice. He knows when, and when not to with me. It's great."

Beatty said Bears GM Ryan Poles called him in March to ask him about Allen. With Beatty, Allen finished with two of his best career seasons, including his career-best in 2023.

Poles was looking to "dot all his I's, cross all his T's" during that phone call, according to Beatty. He wanted to make sure Allen was the receiver the Bears wanted. But when the call finally came, Beatty and his son could hardly contain their excitement.

"I had already been talking, because Keenan and I talk all the time anyway, so I was like, ‘This can’t be real at the end of the day.’ Then I get the call, and my son was sitting there with me. He knew by the look on my face. He was doing cartwheels because he knew what that meant. He’s known Keenan the last three years. So super excited.

"Like I said, if there’s a better one in the league as far as all-around, he’s right up there with him. So he’s a coach’s dream."

And having worked with him for the last three years, Beatty knows exactly the kind of threat Allen is for the Bears on offense.

"Keenan’s a vet; he’s seen it all and done it all," Beatty said. "He’s one of those guys that everyone can lean on because there’s not a look out there that he hasn’t seen, and he’s one of the smartest guys I’ve been around. He’s a great coach off the field. He can reiterate things because he knows how I think, and I know how he thinks, so he knows how to say it the way I would like for it to be said to the younger guys.

"He’s one of these guys that everyone’s grown up watching, so when you actually get a chance to go out there and, people are trying to pattern your game after him when you see him day-to-day. You see why he is what he is as opposed to just the highlights on Twitter and YouTube."

