Kyler Gordon arrives at SoFi Stadium in a Spiderman costume

Kyler Gordon is in the Halloween spirit.

The Bears cornerback arrived at SoFi Stadium for Sunday night's game wearing a Spiderman costume. Check out the video of Gordon's arrival.

Gordon goes by "Spiderman" on the Bears on account of his uncanny athletic abilities. Gordon played countless sports growing up, including dance ballet.

This season, Gordon's played in three games. He has three passes defended and 12 tackles on the year. He's struggled in the nickel, still adjusting to the position.

