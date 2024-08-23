Larry Borom carted off the field from Thursday's Bears preseason finale

Bears tackle Larry Borom was carted off the field at Arrowhead Stadium during the first quarter of the team's preseason finale against the Chiefs. The tackle appeared to injure his leg on the turf.

Larry Borom carted off. Bears don't have a ton of depth at OT. Borom entered as a roster bubble guy. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 23, 2024

It's unfortunate timing for Borom --- who is on the roster bubble --- to endure an injury. Borom had the pole position to become the team's swing tackle while remaining a staple in the room behind Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright.

This season marks Borom's fourth with the Bears. Last season, he played in 16 games, starting in six of them. The Bears initially drafted him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mizzou.

We will update this story when more details become available.

