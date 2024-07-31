Late hit on Justin Fields causes fight to break out at Steelers training camp

A late hit from Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts against former Bears quarterback Justin Fields at training camp on Wednesday caused a fight to break out amongst the team.

Here's a video of the fight breaking out at practice.

Steelers QB Justin Fields got hit late in today’s practice, something that caused a big scrum.



Pittsburgh’s offense rallying around Fields, who has been getting a lot of the first-team reps over Russell Wilson.



Something to monitor.



(Via @PickensBurgh)

pic.twitter.com/fplNsUseHp — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) July 31, 2024

“It was just a little tap, but the offense did what they were supposed to do," Roberts told reporters after practice. "You’re always supposed to protect your quarterback. I think it's a really good thing you even see the mentality of the offense, man, protecting the quarterback. Imma stay away from the quarterback.”

“It’s good, especially when you have so many new players," T.J. Watt said to reporters of the fight. "You’re trying to figure out what everybody’s all about and to be able to see guys wanting to run to the fight and not run away from it is awesome to see.”

Fields has been getting first-team reps with the Steelers, recently. Russell Wilson sat out of training camp with calf tightness for one day early in camp. But Fields has been getting reps over Wilson in some instances since his return.

Wilson's injury may have opened the door for Fields, as Adam Schefter reported Wednesday the Steelers have been impressed with Fields' progress.

"I think Russell Wilson remains in the pole position, but I also think that Justin Fields has opened some eyes, and they see the type of offense they could have," Schefter said on ESPN. "And we know how this staff has thought about Justin Fields in the past. And he has gotten better every day at practice, as it has been told to me."

