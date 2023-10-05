The Bears are off to a scorching hot start against the Commanders.
As of this writing, the Bears lead the Commanders 17-3 just before halftime. Justin Fields and DJ Moore absolutely showed out in the first half, connecting for two touchdowns.
Everyone is hyped about the Bears, including NBA star LeBron James.
James is an Ohio native, so it makes sense he's rooting for Fields, who played at Ohio State University. However, James posted before the game that he picked the Commanders to win on Thursday night.
He cleared up his pick at halftime, urging his followers not to tail his bets.
Bears News
As of this writing, Fields has 185 passing yards, completing 11-of-18 passes. He's thrown two touchdowns --- both to Moore. Moore has 137 receiving yards in the first half, putting him in elite company. He has five receptions, averaging 37.5 yards per catch.