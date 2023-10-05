The Bears are off to a scorching hot start against the Commanders.

As of this writing, the Bears lead the Commanders 17-3 just before halftime. Justin Fields and DJ Moore absolutely showed out in the first half, connecting for two touchdowns.

Everyone is hyped about the Bears, including NBA star LeBron James.

J Fields and DJ Moore going crazy right now!!! SHEESH!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥#TNFonPrime — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 6, 2023

James is an Ohio native, so it makes sense he's rooting for Fields, who played at Ohio State University. However, James posted before the game that he picked the Commanders to win on Thursday night.

Will do my NFL picks for this Sunday on IG live before they begin Sunday but for tonight TNF game I’m going with Wash over Chi. Nevertheless hope it’s a great game. 🏈 junkie — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 5, 2023

He cleared up his pick at halftime, urging his followers not to tail his bets.

.@KingJames at halftime defending his Commanders pick 😂 pic.twitter.com/dGZaxIolGM — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 6, 2023

As of this writing, Fields has 185 passing yards, completing 11-of-18 passes. He's thrown two touchdowns --- both to Moore. Moore has 137 receiving yards in the first half, putting him in elite company. He has five receptions, averaging 37.5 yards per catch.

