Listen to the insightful advice Rome Odunze gave young, aspiring football players in ‘Hard Knocks'

Bears fans know all too well how bright and insightful is rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze.

He's a beam of positivity, which is why it's unsurprising he gave two young, aspiring kids sound advice about preparing themselves for game action during practice.

Here are the wise words Odunze shared with the two ninth-graders, revealed in the latest episode of "Hard Knocks."

"The more you prepare, the more you've done it and the more you put yourself in that situation, the more you're going to be ready in an actual game-type situation," Odunze said. "It's like what Kobe [Bryant] said. He said he never took a shot in the game that he didn't take 1,000 times in practice. It's the same when in football. You should never catch a ball in the game that you ain't caught 1,000 times in practice, or 1,000 times on the jugs, or a route you never ran before.

"It's just the preparation. When you're doing those things, when you're doing that hard preparation, tell yourself like 'Hey man, I'm out here working.' The guy across from me when it comes game time he ain't did that work I was putting in. He wasn't out here getting in that heat in that summertime. All of those things build confidence."

Love this advice #Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze gave to two 9th graders, quoting Kobe Bryant.pic.twitter.com/FFivy6CPTO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 14, 2024

Odunze embodies the type of player Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus aim to bring onto their roster each season. The Bears have continuously preached the player over the talent. And no one fits both better than Odunze.

The rookie receiver flashed his excellent communication skills again in another scene from "Hard Knocks." After a missed touchdown opportunity between him and Caleb Williams, the two rookies got on the same page on the sidelines. There, Odunze listened and responded with respect and eagerness to Williams.

