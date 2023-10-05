Trending

Lucas Patrick, Roschon Johnson head to the locker room with injuries

Two starters are already dealing with injuries early in the Bears-Commanders game

By Ryan Taylor

Starting center Lucas Patrick and running back Roschon Johnson both exited Thursday's Bears game against the Commanders with injuries. Both went to the locker room to be evaluated for concussions.

Johnson is out for the rest of the game with a concussion, the Bears announced.

Cody Whitehair replaced Patrick at center, while Teven Jenkins moved into Whitehair's spot at left guard.

Khalil Herbert will take the bulk of the action in the backfield for Johnson.

Check back to this story for more updates.

