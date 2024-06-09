Trending
Marcedes Lewis

Marcedes Lewis to meet with Bears Monday: Report

Marcedes Lewis became a free agent at the end of the 2023 season

By Claire Filpi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Free agent tight end Marcedes Lewis is expected to meet with the Chicago Bears tomorrow with "the intention of re-signing" with the team, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer

Last season with the Bears, Lewis ranked fifth in run-blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF also gave him a 77.1 grade, which also ranked him fifth among the NFL tight ends. If Lewis were to re-sign with the Bears, this would give them three tight ends who had top-30 PFF grades last year:

5. Marcedes Lewis (77.1)

11. Cole Kmet (73.7)

26. Gerald Everett (65.6)

Lewis, 40, signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Bears in 2023, reuniting him with his former offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy.

This will be Lewis' 19th season in the NFL

