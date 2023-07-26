Matt Eberflus projects speedy return for Dante Pettis on the non-football injury list

The Bears placed wide receiver Dante Pettis on the active/non-football injury list on Tuesday, the team announced.

Meeting with the media on Wednesday, Matt Eberflus didn't specify Pettis' injury or a timeline. But he sounded upbeat about his return.

"It's gonna be pretty quick. He's in a good spot," Eberflus told the media on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Bears signed Isaiah Ford, a wide receiver from the Miami Dolphins, to a deal after completing a workout at Halas Hall.

The Bears also removed wide receiver Chase Claypool from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday, one day after the team designated him to the list.

Pettis, 27, was originally drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He spent 2.5 seasons there before signing with the New York Giants after the 49ers waived him.

He signed with the Bears ahead of the 2022 season, seeing the field for all 17 games and starting in seven of them. He made 19 catches for 245 yards last season, catching three touchdowns, too.