New film breakdown of Justin Fields underlines several missed opportunities

The overarching theme of watching any film is this: missed opportunities. And, boy, were there some crucial ones from the Bears' game against the Lions last Sunday.

Ex-NFL quarterback J.T. O'Sullivan, the creator of "The QB School" YouTube channel, published a nearly hour-long video to break down Justin Fields' game.

Check it out:

What missed opportunities am I talking about?

Here are a few examples: Fields nearly had a one-on-one with the Lions' safety on a breakaway run, but was tackled by a hair just after the line of scrimmage. A better block from Braxton Jones seals that play.

Another, Fields overthrew DJ Moore from the Lions' logo, missing what certainly would've been a touchdown had he dropped the ball in the bucket for Moore. He also missed a post route from Equanimeous St. Brown that would've been a touchdown in the red zone.

And, of course, Tyler Scott's awkward run and missed catch under a dime from Fields late in the fourth quarter.

On the positive side, Luke Getsy called plenty of Fields-tailored plays (except in the fourth quarter, obviously). They ran naked keepers, rollouts, etc., and Fields took advantage. He got creative outside of the pocket and flashed his ability to throw on the run. That being said, Getsy hasn't lived up to expectations this season. But that's for another day.

O'Sullivan was complimentary of Fields' ability to know when to run, or when to scramble and throw. He executed a few of those plays against the Lions, either taking off in open space or creating a play for another on the move. Most notably, he stepped up in the pocket and delivered a dart to Moore for a 38-yard touchdown.

Interestingly, O'Sullivan pointed out how poor the Bears' run game and run block operated on Sunday. For that, he criticized the coaching for its stagnation and ineffectiveness in contrast with the passing game.

All in all, it's another informative and eye-opening film breakdown from O'Sullivan. For fans, these are crucial for understanding where things stand with Fields and whether or not the Bears will move on from him.

This past weekend, however, exposed the coaches more than Fields, in particular.

