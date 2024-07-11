NFL expert high on DJ Moore as the Bears' top player for fantasy football this season

The Bears suddenly have several intriguing players to draft for fantasy football as the NFL season nears.

But, which Bears player should fantasy football players prioritize? NBC Sports NFL Draft and Fantasy Football expert Connor Rogers said on the "Under Center" podcast he is steadfast on teams picking DJ Moore.

"It makes a guy like DJ Moore so, so valuable, right?" Rogers said of Caleb Williams' arrival. "The fact that you have a quarterback that can really challenge the third level of the field. But we know what makes you feel so good about DJ Moore is the floor because of the scheme touches underneath.

"He's somebody that's almost overlooked in this league maybe because of the offenses he's been in. If you have the right coaching plan, you really don't need to be that creative. He's someone who can make things happen with the ball in his hands off of screens, get him in motion and dump him the ball. But the fact that he can challenge the deeper areas of the field, DJ Moore has to be the guy for me all the way."

Last season, Moore finished sixth amongst the league's wide receivers in fantasy points, scoring 286.5 for a 16.9 per game average. That's a major improvement over his 2022 and 2021 seasons, where he finished 24th and 18th amongst wide receivers, respectively.

Still, it's important to remember Moore was virtually the only elite receiver the Bears possessed last season. Outside of Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, the Bears didn't have many options in the passing game.

Now, they have two elite threats paired alongside Moore.

"Keenan Allen is still Keenan Allen," Rogers said.

Allen finished eighth in total fantasy points last season, despite missing four games. He recorded 278.9 points for a 21.9-point-per-game average, which finished third in the league. Allen is a perennial fantasy football gem, finishing 11th and 12th in the past two seasons, respectively.

But how will Rome Odunze affect the Bears' wide receivers for fantasy football? The versatile wide receiver surely adds a wrinkle to consider in terms of fantasy football. As the trio has repeatedly told the media, it's going to be a "race to 1,000 yards" this season.

Still, Rogers says Moore should be the first Bears wide receiver off the board in fantasy football leagues this season.

