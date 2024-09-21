The NFL fined Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards for performing a hip-drop tackle on Texans running back Joe Mixon last Sunday, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The NFL fined #Bears LB T.J. Edwards $16,883 for unnecessary roughness — a hip-drop tackle that injured #Texans RB Joe Mixon last week.pic.twitter.com/6e6F1UyuWG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2024

The tackle, unfortunately, injured Mixon, who is ruled out for the Texans game this Sunday against the Vikings. He will not travel to Minnesota with the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mixon is considered week-to-week with the injury.

NFL clubs voted unanimously to outlaw hip-drop tackles. "A hip-drop tackle occurs when a defender wraps up a ball carrier and rotates or swivels his hips, unweighting himself and dropping onto the ball carrier’s legs during the tackle," the NFL's rulebook states.

Edwards recorded eight total tackles during Sunday's game against the Texans. He's recorded 23 total on the season while recovering one fumble.

The Bears play against the Colts on Sunday.

