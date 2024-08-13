As fans gear up for the second Bears' "Hard Knocks" episode, NFL Films released an unseen clip from the series ahead of the episode's release.

And it's about an elite training camp duel.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Allen revealed a shocking note about his training camp to the media last week. He told reporters he has yet to catch a ball in camp when Jaylon Johnson guards him.

Bears fans know all too well that Johnson is one of the best corners in the league. But Allen isn't below his level, either. Allen is a six-time Pro Bowler with an NFL Comeback Player of the Year award to his name, also.

Last season, Allen caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns, despite missing four games with the Chargers. For his career, his season yards ranked as the second-highest in his career with the most receptions he's ever recorded in a season, too.

It's well-documented that Johnson is one of the league's best coverage corners, but he set career highs in takeaways last season, too. Johnson finished the year with four interceptions, one forced fumble and one touchdown– and he did it all while setting a career-high 55% completion rate allowed and a 50.9 passing rating when targeted. For his efforts, he made the All-Pro Second Team and earned a Pro Bowl nod.

It's an incredible matchup between two of the best at their respective positions. Tune in Tuesday at 8 p.m. (CT) to see how the matchup plays out in Bears training camp.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.