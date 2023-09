With the Bears season right around the corner, it's time to stock up on some swag.

Nike recently released their Chicago Bears-themed Pegasus 40 running shoe. It's an all-black shoe with navy soles and orange laces. The hollowed white Nike swoosh collects the ominous, sharp look the shoe provides.

Check out the shoes on the NFL's website here.

The price of the shoe is listed at $139.99 with free shipping. According to the website, the item ships in two days.

