Odds Taylor Swift attends Bears vs. Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors

Speculation that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift has set the NFL world ablaze in recent weeks.

Neither party has commented on the rumors. Jason Kelce, on the other hand, seems to be having fun being caught in the crossfire.

After last week's "Thursday Night Football" game, Jason told reporters he "couldn't comment" on his younger brother's situation. On Wednesday, however, the Eagles' center gave a social media sound bite for the ages when he joked that the rumors about Travis were 100 percent true.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life," he said during an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP. "I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think it's all 100% true."

Jason made it clear he was joking, but that didn't stop some people from taking it seriously, especially after a report earlier this month said the two stars had been "quietly hanging out."

The tight end opened up about his crush on the global popstar in the summer on an episode of his and Jason's "New Heights" podcast, revealing he tried to give Swift his phone number while attending her concert at Arrowhead Stadium in July.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said. “So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the [friendship] bracelets I made for her.”

Let's pretend the romance rumors are true. With the Chicago Bears heading to Kansas City this Sunday to play the Chiefs, is there a shot the most music industry crown jewel shows up to cheer on her man?

The answer no. Though the "Eras Tour" is currently on break, with shows resuming in November on the tour's international leg, Swift is simply too famous. The singer couldn't even attend a friend's wedding rehearsal dinner in New Jersey last month without hundreds of fans swarming the streets outside of the restaurant. Furthermore, Swift was extremely private about her previous romance with actor Joe Alwyn. The two were rarely seen together throughout their entire five-year relationship. On the flip side, Swift did flaunt her most recent fling with singer Matt Healy for paparazzi in the spring.

Personally, I hope she doesn't hypothetically show up to her hypothetical boyfriend's game this Sunday. "Getting stomped in front of Taylor Swift" is not something the Bears need on their resume at this point in the season.

