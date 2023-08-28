While the Chicago Bears are certainly on the up and up after a transformational offseason, the roster still needs to earn every ounce of respect in a business where the proof is in the pudding.

In ESPN's annual list predicting the top 100-ranked players in the NFL, only one Bears player made the cut.

Wide receiver DJ Moore, who the Bears acquired as part of a package from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick, has been ranked as the 99th best player in the league by ESPN.

Moore, 26, has had three seasons over 1,100 yards receiving with a rotation of low quality quarterbacks.

ESPN had Moore at No. 59 on last year's top-100 list. It's possible he can make a big leap in production alongside Justin Fields, with whom he's already built a notable connection with.

