Packers sign Michael Jordan to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers signed a player to their practice squad, and while that normally wouldn’t raise eyebrows, it certainly does when that player is Michael Jordan.

Okay, we’ll admit it, it isn’t THAT Michael Jordan.

Jordan was selected out of Ohio State in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

He has appeared in 55 games during his NFL career with the Bengals and Carolina Panthers, and has started 29 games at left guard, according to the Packers.

He was a first-team All-American in 2018 with the Buckeyes prior to being drafted to the NFL.

In a corresponding roster move, the Packers released tight end Austin Allen from their practice squad.

