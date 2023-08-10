NBC's Peter King reveals thoughts on Justin Fields, Yannick Ngakoue

NBC football expert and columnist Peter King recently visited with the Chicago Bears at Halas Hall, and he came away with some strong impressions about the team’s preparations for the 2023 season.

King says he was struck by the strides made by quarterback Justin Fields, revealed the decision that Ryan Poles ultimately made in choosing to sign defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, and the rookie that impressed him most in camp.

Here were his three takeaways:

Justin Fields Looks More Comfortable in the Offense

“You talk to Luke Getsy, his offensive coordinator. You talk to his receivers. Ryan Poles, the GM, and you really find that’s the one thing they’ve noticed. It’s not a lot of adjustment from last year to this year, even though there’s a franchise receiver here in DJ Moore,” he said. “I think you’re going to see a much-more comfortable quarterback in Justin Fields.”

The Bears Think They’ve Hit a Home Run with Yannick Ngakoue

“When the general manager of this team, Ryan Poles, was in Hawaii on vacation, a guy came up to him and said ‘man, you need a pass rusher.’ He said ‘I’m on vacation with my family, and I know,’” King recalled. “So what he did was he went out and had a choice between Justin Houston and Yannick Ngakoue. They signed Ngakoue….The Bears believe is that he’s going to be that missing piece, that 10, 11, 12 sack guy, that they’ve been looking for to add to their defensive front.”

The Bears signed veteran Yannick Ngakoue to a one-year deal and rookie Gervon Dexter said he is already eager to pick his brain

Tyrique Stevenson is Ready to Turn Heads

“He’s showing a lot of signs of being from ‘The U.’ As we watch practice here in Lake Forest, it was amazing how feisty he was. He had to be separated from a couple of different receivers,” he said. “I think one of the things you’re going to see is teams probably will go after him early on, and I don’t think he’s going to be intimidated. When you come from Miami, you’re a good fast corner and you work every day against DJ Moore, I think the Bears are confident that he’s going to be able to hit the ground running.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.