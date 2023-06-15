PFF names Bears sophomore one with ‘most pressure to perform'

With Bears training camp around the corner, Pro Football Focus took the liberty of listing the top 10 sophomores they feel are playing under the most pressure next season.

They listed Bears cornerback, Kyler Gordon, on the block.

Which player is under the most pressure to perform in Year 2? pic.twitter.com/JoRXAV1HPx — PFF (@PFF) June 15, 2023

There is some logic behind PFF selecting Gordon for this list. The Bears struggled to find a niche for him in the secondary. He switched between playing on the outside and the nickel spot during his freshman year.

As a result, he allowed a 76.8 percent completion rate to targets directed to his assignments; he also allowed a 101.9 quarterback rating to his opponents. His coverage wasn't exceptional, but enough to get through his rookie season.

During the back half of the season, he also missed two games with a concussion.

So, yes, Gordon didn't exactly ace his rookie year. But, with the inclusion of second-round pick Tyrique Stevenson in the secondary, Gordon should fit comfortably. Gordon is expected to slot into the nickel spot and allow Stevenson the outside opposite of Jaylon Johnson.

It's also worth noting the Bears' cornerback depth is desolate. Their starting corners are all under 24 years old. Meaning, Gordon won't be going anywhere anytime soon. He's expected to have a large role in the secondary for the time being.

There are other sophomores from the Bears' roster who are playing under pressure, and potentially on the chopping block. The biggest name of that bunch is certainly Velus Jones Jr. The 25-year-old rookie failed to find offensive snaps; he struggled as the team's punt returner, too, muffing two crucial punts in the first four weeks of the season.

