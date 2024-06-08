PFF slots Bears' guard pair in top-10 NFL guard duo rankings

Pro Football Focus has continuously leaked their top-10 rankings for all NFL positions as the offseason progresses through the summer.

Recently, they released their top-10 guard duo rankings. The Bears snuck in their guard pair of Teven Jenkins and Nate Davis, as the duo finished eighth on the list. Individually, PFF ranked Jenkins No. 16 and Davis No. 26 on the guard rankings.

Duos on our top-32 offensive guard rankings 💪 pic.twitter.com/XfhnuviWEG — PFF (@PFF) June 8, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

PFF is the gift that keeps on giving for the Bears.

On the offensive line, again, PFF ranked the Bears' tackle duo of Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright in their top 10. They also ranked the Bears' linebacker duo of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards in the top 10 of their LB duo rankings.

Conversely, they view the Bears as a bottom-half team in the NFL this season. They placed the Bears as the 20th-best team in the league, predicting they win eight or fewer games.

Regarding Jenkins, he admitted his future with the team is nebulous among looming contract negotiations.

Jenkins said his agent "reached out" to the Bears about negotiating an extension but "nothing is on the table." For now, he admits his future in Chicago is "up in the air."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.