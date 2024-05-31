PFF has recently dropped several positional and team rankings ahead of the highly-anticipated 2024 NFL regular season.

Of course, they slotted the Bears' team, as a whole, in the bottom half of the rankings. But they gave some solid praise to the team's tackle duo and wide receiver room.

Now, they're listing their top linebackers. The Bears snuck one into the top-10 rankings.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

T.J. Edwards is a top 10 LB in the NFL according to PFF and honestly I’d have him higher. 👀 #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/oSgbMgLLAx — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) May 31, 2024

Edwards is characterized as one of GM Ryan Poles' best signings. Last offseason, the Bears inked the Lake Villa linebacker to a three-year contract worth $19 million.

And, as proven in the above graphic, he's already outplaying his contract.

He finished seventh in the NFL in tackles (155) and eighth in solo tackles (108) last season. He also notched 2.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, eight passes defended, three interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Edwards was inarguably one of the more integral players to the Bears defense last season, making him worthy of being on the top-10 linebacker list. Hopefully, Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds can put himself on that list this season.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.