Players pay tribute to Bears Hall of Famers with pregame attire

Ahead of Thursday's highly-anticipated Hall of Fame preseason game between the Bears and Texans, some players paid tribute to this year's class of Bears Hall of Famers by donning their threads pregame.

Cole Kmet showed up wearing a Julius Peppers jersey. Rome Odunze and Jaquan Brisker arrived with Devin Hester threads. And Gervon Dexter Jr. got to the stadium with a Steve "Mongo" McMichael jersey.

Cole Kmet rocking the Julius Peppers jersey.

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 01: Gervon Dexter Sr. #99 of the Chicago Bears enters the stadium prior to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Hall of Fame game is the precursor to a week's worth of festivities during Enshrinement Week for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Both the Bears and Texans were chosen to participate in this year's preseason game due to players from their respective franchises entering this year's Hall of Fame class.

For the Bears, McMichael, Peppers and Hester will be enshrined forever in the Hall of Fame. For the Texans, wide receiver Andre Johnson will enter the Hall.

Here's the schedule for the week following the game on Aug. 1.

Aug. 2: Fashion Show

Fashion Show Aug. 2: Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner, presented by Haggar

Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner, presented by Haggar Aug. 3: The Canton Repository Grand Parade

The Canton Repository Grand Parade Aug. 3: Class of 2024 Enshrinement

Class of 2024 Enshrinement Aug. 4: Enshrinees’ Roundtable, presented by Certified Angus Beef

Enshrinees’ Roundtable, presented by Certified Angus Beef Aug. 4: Concert for Legends, featuring Carrie Underwood

