Players pay tribute to Bears Hall of Famers with pregame attire

Ahead of Thursday's highly-anticipated Hall of Fame preseason game between the Bears and Texans, some players paid tribute to this year's class of Bears Hall of Famers by donning their threads pregame.
Cole Kmet showed up wearing a Julius Peppers jersey. Rome Odunze and Jaquan Brisker arrived with Devin Hester threads. And Gervon Dexter Jr. got to the stadium with a Steve "Mongo" McMichael jersey.
The Hall of Fame game is the precursor to a week's worth of festivities during Enshrinement Week for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Both the Bears and Texans were chosen to participate in this year's preseason game due to players from their respective franchises entering this year's Hall of Fame class.
For the Bears, McMichael, Peppers and Hester will be enshrined forever in the Hall of Fame. For the Texans, wide receiver Andre Johnson will enter the Hall.
Here's the schedule for the week following the game on Aug. 1.
- Aug. 2: Fashion Show
- Aug. 2: Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner, presented by Haggar
- Aug. 3: The Canton Repository Grand Parade
- Aug. 3: Class of 2024 Enshrinement
- Aug. 4: Enshrinees’ Roundtable, presented by Certified Angus Beef
- Aug. 4: Concert for Legends, featuring Carrie Underwood
