Trending
NFL News

Players pay tribute to Bears Hall of Famers with pregame attire

Cole Kmet, Rome Odunze, Jaquan Brisker and Gervon Dexter donned the jerseys of Bears greats

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Ahead of Thursday's highly-anticipated Hall of Fame preseason game between the Bears and Texans, some players paid tribute to this year's class of Bears Hall of Famers by donning their threads pregame.

Cole Kmet showed up wearing a Julius Peppers jersey. Rome Odunze and Jaquan Brisker arrived with Devin Hester threads. And Gervon Dexter Jr. got to the stadium with a Steve "Mongo" McMichael jersey.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 01: Gervon Dexter Sr. #99 of the Chicago Bears enters the stadium prior to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Hall of Fame game is the precursor to a week's worth of festivities during Enshrinement Week for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Both the Bears and Texans were chosen to participate in this year's preseason game due to players from their respective franchises entering this year's Hall of Fame class.

Bears News

NFL News 4 hours ago

Former Bears running back D'Onta Foreman rushed to the hospital from Browns training camp

NFL News 4 hours ago

Ex-Bears' Tarik Cohen announces retirement from the NFL

For the Bears, McMichael, Peppers and Hester will be enshrined forever in the Hall of Fame. For the Texans, wide receiver Andre Johnson will enter the Hall.

Here's the schedule for the week following the game on Aug. 1.

  • Aug. 2: Fashion Show
  • Aug. 2: Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner, presented by Haggar
  • Aug. 3: The Canton Repository Grand Parade
  • Aug. 3: Class of 2024 Enshrinement 
  • Aug. 4: Enshrinees’ Roundtable, presented by Certified Angus Beef
  • Aug. 4: Concert for Legends, featuring Carrie Underwood

For tickets and more information, click here.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

NFL News
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us