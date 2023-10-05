Players that Bear watching: Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

The son of an NFL Hall-of-Famer, Marvin Harrison Jr., is arguably better than his father (Marvin Harrison) was as a football collegian. Generally, most NFL drafts these days feature quarterbacks as the potential top choice for most organizations.

Harrison, by most scouts, pundits, and fans' accounts, is the best non-quarterback in the upcoming draft. There is an outside chance that, depending on which team has the top overall pick, Harrison could be the first wide receiver taken with the first selection since Keyshawn Johnson (1996).

Name

Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR) / Ohio State (JR)

Measurables

6’3” 205 lbs / 4.46 40-time / Bench Press 380 lbs / Broad Jump 10’9” / Shuttle time 3.94 seconds

Accolades

2022: Unanimous All-American; Big Ten Richter-Howard Wide Receiver of the Year; First-Team All-Big Ten

Best Game

To date, Harrison’s best game happened on October 8, 2022, on the road against Michigan State. In that contest, Harrison dominated the Spartans, scoring three times on seven receptions for a total of 131 yards (18.7 yards per catch). The Buckeyes cruised to a 29-point win (49-20) due in part to Harrison’s athleticism and pass-catching aptitude on the field.

What They’re Saying About Him:

“He’s exactly what the NFL is looking for in a wide receiver. Big body, super competitive, major dog factor, and catches everything.” Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director for Rivals

Yahoo Sports: Jay Busbee (December 16, 2022)

Skill Set

Harrison is an outstanding route-runner whose pliable hands feature a strong grip that snatches and secures contested passes away from defenders. He possesses NFL prototypical size for a receiver and uses it to leverage against opponents like a 10-year professional.

An intelligent receiver with a complete understanding of spatial, he can efficiently deploy his elite speed to all levels across the field. A strong leaper, Harrison excels at tracking the ball equally well over either shoulder.

Why Chicago?

If (and this is a big “if”) the Bears and Carolina Panthers continue on their dual course of competitive futility, finishing as the two worst teams in the NFL, then Chicago will have the first two picks in the 2024 draft.

And “if” (another and even possibly bigger “if”) incumbent Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields plays like a legitimate NFL quarterback, it’s possible Chicago trades its first pick for additional ones and drafts Harrison to pair with wideout DJ Moore.

The possible combination of star receiver D.J. Moore with Harrison would greatly enhance the Bears' passing game and elevate the offense to respectable heights.

Harrison is virtually unguardable in single coverage and is a receiving threat on all levels of the field. His speed, height, size, and tenacity are second to none, and his NFL bloodlines (father in NFL Hall-of-Fame) attest to a pedigree of the highest order. The specter of injury aside, Harrison is virtually a can’t-miss-prospect.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.