Podcast: Justin Fields gets injured, Tyson Bagent makes debut in Bears' loss vs. Vikings

On this episode of the Under Center Podcast, Kenneth Davis, Josh Schrock, and Alex Shapiro recap the Bears' loss to the Vikings, where Tyson Bagent made his NFL debut after Justin Fields exited with a hand injury. The guys discuss Justin Fields' performance, Luke Getsy's play calling (5:00), the Bears' issues against the Vikings' blitz, and their inability to get the ball to DJ Moore. Then, they break down the injury of Justin Fields (10:00) and what it means for the Bears' rebuild and the quarterback's future in Chicago. Finally, they dissect Tyson Bagent's NFL debut (24:51) and look at whether there were any silver linings on defense (33:49).

