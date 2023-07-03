Trending
Podcast: Predicting the 2023 Bears' offensive depth chart

Kenneth, Josh and Alex break down the offensive depth chart and predict how the roster will shake out after training camp

By NBC Sports Chicago

Last week the Under Center crew gave you their early predictions for the defensive depth chart. This week the guys flip sides and break down the offense. Kenneth Davis, Josh Schrock, and Alex Shapiro break down the position battles, who will come out on top, and examine key depth pieces.

What is the wide receiver order after DJ Moore? Will Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman, or Roschon Johnson get the bulk of the carries? Is P.J. Walker a serviceable backup if Justin Fields gets hurt? All that and more on this episode of the Under Center Bears Podcast.

:46 - Offensive Line

12:20 - Tight ends

13:40 - Quarterbacks

16:50 - Running backs

21:33 - Wide receivers

Watch the full podcast:

