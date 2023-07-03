Podcast: Predicting the 2023 Bears' offensive depth chart

Last week the Under Center crew gave you their early predictions for the defensive depth chart. This week the guys flip sides and break down the offense. Kenneth Davis, Josh Schrock, and Alex Shapiro break down the position battles, who will come out on top, and examine key depth pieces.
What is the wide receiver order after DJ Moore? Will Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman, or Roschon Johnson get the bulk of the carries? Is P.J. Walker a serviceable backup if Justin Fields gets hurt? All that and more on this episode of the Under Center Bears Podcast.
:46 - Offensive Line
12:20 - Tight ends
13:40 - Quarterbacks
16:50 - Running backs
21:33 - Wide receivers
Bears News
Watch the full podcast: