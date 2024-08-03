Pro Football Hall of Fame holds induction ceremony at Steve McMichael's home

The Pro Football Hall of Fame held an induction ceremony for Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael at his house on Saturday to enshrine him in the Hall and present him with his HOF bust.

Check out the moment McMichael became immortal in pro football history.

Mongo's sister, Kathy, gave his induction speech on his behalf. It was an incredible speech, as she was overcome with emotion during her address.

"Hey Chicago, Bears fans and Mongo fans, woohoo I'm in the Hall of Fame, baby!" she said. "I want to thank the Hall of Fame, the Senior Selection Committee, the Chicago Bears and all the fans. The best fans in the world and the best city to play football in.

"I played 15 years in the NFL and loved every minute of every down. I played with the greatest players in the NFL and the greatest defense to this day, baby. I want to thank all my teammates. It's an honor to join my teammates Walter Payton, Richard Dent, Mike Singletary, Dan Hampton, Jimbo Covert, Coach Ditka, Coach Ryan and all the Bears before us. I'd like to say a special thank you to my pseudo-son Jarrett Payton for introducing me.

"I want to thank my family, my father Mack, my brother Richard, my sisters Sharon, Katherine and Denice. To my wife, Misty, thank you for giving me my beautiful daughter Macy. To Macy, you'll always be my little girl. Daddy loves you. And finally, to my mother, we made it mama! Your baby made it. Bear down and hook 'em!"

Mongo’s sister Kathy delivers his speech 💙 pic.twitter.com/2k8G2NAkfK — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 3, 2024

McMichael was not able to travel to Canton, Ohio for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction ceremony due to complications of ALS, a family spokesperson said in a statement in early June.

"Steve McMichael will not be able to travel to Canton, Ohio for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction due to complications of ALS he has so valiantly fought the last three years," the spokesperson said. "The Hall of Fame is making plans for presenting his honor at his home. Steve and his family thank you for the fans' ongoing support."

McMichael, 66, has been battling with ALS for three years. He was elected to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class in February. He was part of this year's Seniors category finalists along with Randy Gradishar and Art Powell.

Each candidate was voted upon individually by the selection committee. The selections for the Hall of Fame were announced at the NFL Honors. McMichael's wife was also present in Las Vegas to accept his selection.

The 50-person selection committee narrowed the Senior finalists down from a group of 12 seniors, who will remain under consideration for next year's class of inductees. Each Senior finalist needed at least 80% approval voting to be inducted. Mongo got the votes.

Former Bears Devin Hester and Julius Peppers were elected to the Hall of Fame as part of the Modern Era player group. They helped increase the Bears' number of Hall of Famers to 39, which led the league even before the trio was elected to Canton.

