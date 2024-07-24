Proposed Bears' draft day trade with Giants could've changed everything for Rome Odunze

On the newest episode of the Giants' offseason version of "Hard Knocks," GM Joe Schoen presented his plan for the 2024 NFL Draft to his counterparts in the front office.

The plan focused on who the Giants could draft with the No. 6 pick, before turning to alternative options. They were first curious to see if either the Commanders or Patriots would be willing to trade out of the second or third pick, respectively, so they could draft one of the quarterbacks Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye.

That proved unlikely from the get-go. The Giants then shifted their focus to wide receivers; specifically, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers. If either of them were available to them with the No. 6 pick, they would stay and select whoever is available.

If not, the Giants were geared to move to alternative options. Those alternative options included trade ideas Schoen spitballed with other teams around the same draft pick as them.

And the Bears had a trade idea in place with the Giants in case New York didn't get who they wanted with No. 6.

"If those guys go No. 4 and 5 (Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers), Rome [Odunze] is there. We like Rome," Schoen said. "We're all fans of Rome. Chicago has been in contact with me. They're at 9 and looking to come up to 6. They have a third and a fourth round pick and then we would give them back a fifth. If Chicago calls me and tells me they're coming up for a tackle, let's say it's Joe Alt, we move back to nine, they go tackle."

The latter of the Giants' plan in a trade-down scenario was to snag Odunze with the No. 9 pick. It's a curious hypothetical, given GM Ryan Poles' infatuation with Odunze and taking him with the No. 9 pick.

"Ian [Cunningham] and I sequenced a board all the way across and Rome was extremely high on that list," Poles said after the first round. "That's why I was nervous that he wasn't gonna be there at No. 9. Our simulations, it was about a 50-50 shot if he was going to be there. But as it started to unfold, Ian had to hold me back from not trying to trade up and do something crazy to get him. But it ended up working out really well."

From clips of the Bears' war room during the draft, viewers can see the visible nerves Poles had about Odunze falling to the No. 9 pick. That's why he admitted to the media he nearly traded up to ensure they would be able to draft him.

By no means, from Schoen's presentation, can we assume the Bears and Giants had a done deal in place for that scenario. Schoen likely would've held a contingency in a trade-down scenario to ensure the other team --- i.e. the Bears --- wouldn't be drafting a wide receiver when coming up to the No. 6 pick.

Offensive tackle and edge rusher were gaps the Bears could reasonably fill on their roster through the draft. But from all we gathered from Poles' mindset during the draft, he was set on finding a receiver to pair with their No. 1 pick, quarterback Caleb Williams. It's interesting Poles mentioned to Schoen their interest in coming up for a tackle.

But these are all hypothetical scenarios. As one could glean from this particular "Hard Knocks" episode, GMs constantly talk to each other to get a feel for what each team plans to do. They likely spitballed a trade offer between each other, much like Schoen did with several other GMs around the league for different scenarios.

Is there a chance Poles was being deceptive in his conversations with Schoen? Would he have the gall to lie to Schoen about his interest, and instead, trade up for Odunze behind his back?

There's no saying for sure, but it's highly unlikely. Pulling a stunt to that degree would undoubtedly ruin Poles' relationship with Schoen while earning him an unfavorable reputation amongst other GMs around the league. Running a move of that caliber comes with heavier consequences than the benefit of getting Odunze.

Luckily, no one had to veer off their initial plan. The Chargers took Joe Alt with the No. 5 pick, freeing up the Giants to select Nabers with the No. 6 pick. And after the Falcons shocked the NFL sphere by drafting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick, the Bears got Odunze with the No. 9 pick.

"Man, I don't know where to start with that guy," Poles said of Odunze. "First of all, the human being, what a great guy, work ethic, just blue collar in the way he goes about things. But as a receiver, he can line up anywhere, inside (or) outside.

"You love his ability to finish in contested situations. He plays strong. He plays big. He can run after catches very good; he was a punt returner, as well. I mean, the kid's put time in and he's gotten better and better every single year. He's a winner. He can impact the game at any moment."

