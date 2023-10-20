Duarice Fountain, a former wide receiver for the Bears who was cut from the team during training camp, took to social media to defend Justin Fields.

The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs posted about the team's likelihood of drafting a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft. Fountain stepped in front of the fire in the replies.

"Lmao, idk why. Their problem isn’t the Quarterback," Fountain wrote.

Lmao, idk why. Their problem isn’t the Quarterback. — Daurice Fountain (@Reece_JMM) October 20, 2023

When asked by a separate account what he believes is the problem for the Bears, he responded again, coming to Fields' defense.

I’m not in the building so I can’t tell you. But from working and being with him for a season, I can tell you he’s not the problem. — Daurice Fountain (@Reece_JMM) October 20, 2023

Speculation has risen the Bears could go after one of either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL draft. As of this writing, the Bears own the top two picks in the draft, suggesting they have a strong chance of taking their pick in the next draft.

The Bears currently have one win through six weeks of the season. Fields started off slow but went on a tirade between consecutive games against the Denver Broncos and the Washington Commanders. Over a two-game span, Fields threw for 617 yards and a whopping eight touchdowns. He currently has the fifth-most touchdowns in the NFL.

However, it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for Fields. He ranks 21st in passing yards, 24th in QBR and 27th in completion percentage this season. Not to mention, Fields injured his thumb during the Bears' last contest against the Vikings. He's trending in the right direction, but he will not play against the Raiders on Sunday.

A third consecutive season of subpar play would raise questions about his future with the Bears. Should they ante up and continue on with Fields? Or should Ryan Poles get his first shot at drafting his own quarterback and restart the contract clock at the most expensive position?

It's not an easy decision to make. But how the rest of this season unfolds should give a clearer picture of how the Bears should operate moving forward, assuming Fields returns relatively soon from his injury.

But just know, his teammates --- even former ones --- have his back.

