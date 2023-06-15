The Chicago Bears signed rookies Tyrique Stevenson and Gervon Dexter Jr., the team announced on Thursday. With the recent signings, they have officially inked the entirety of their rookie class.

The Bears selected Dexter with the No. 53 pick in the draft out of Florida. During his collegiate career, he recorded 125 total tackles and five sacks.

His teammates are already noticing his potential, as most notes from the Bears' veterans agree his hands and size are difficult to contain.

"I think he’s got some really, really strong hands and I think he knows ball," defensive tackle Justin Jones said of Dexter. "I think he knows he’s got a little bit to learn and how to use his size – you know, like every bit of it – but he’s going to be a force in this league.

Three picks later, the Bears selected Stevenson with the No. 56 pick in the draft out of Miami. He notched 115 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions and 21 passes defended over his collegiate stint.

Matt Eberflus held high praise for Stevenson on the final day of the minicamp. He plays the part of an NFL cornerback and should file in cleanly in the outside spot across from Jaylon Johnson.

"We love where he is in terms of his length, his competitiveness and we know he tackles," Eberflus said of Stevenson. "We know he likes to hit. That’s why he’s here. Corners need to tackle. They need to really be a physical force out there and he’s gonna do that. And we’re excited about that, getting the pads on. So I think he’ll take even a step up more when we get the pads on. We get to see him used to those pads."

