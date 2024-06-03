Rich Eisen says Caleb Williams could take the Bears to the Super Bowl as a rookie

NFL Network analyst Rich Eisen thinks the Bears are capable of making it to the Super Bowl this season.

On Monday's episode of the "Rich Eisen Show," the titular host went down the list of NFL teams and described what he believes is the "best-case scenario" for each one in the 2024-25 season.

"I'm saying the best-case scenario for the Bears is this kid [Caleb Williams] takes 'em to the Super Bowl," he said. "Defensively, they can do it. Defensively, they've got some real young studs who can really make your life difficult. Don't forget the kid from Iowa who can punt his head off and give yourself a great shot to three and out Caleb Williams onto his own damn 40-yard line half the time."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Eisen also added that he believes Williams, the Bears' No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 draft, will win the NFL offensive Rookie of the Year award at season's end.

Rich Eisen thinks the best case for the Bears this year isn’t the playoffs.. It’s the Super Bowl.. 👀 #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/rOZePzbjzV — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 3, 2024

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.