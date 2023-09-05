Roschon Johnson changes his number to a classic Chicago integer

Roschon Johnson, the Bears rookie running back, is subtracting a touchdown (and extra point) from his number.

As reflected on the Bears roster on their website, Johnson is changing his number from No. 30 to No. 23.

Of course, No. 23 is a historic number in Chicago. Michael Jordan carried the number all the way through his career -- outside of his No. 45 phase -- while leading the Bulls to one of the greatest championship runs in NBA history.

Other notable No. 23's in Chicago sports history: Jermaine Dye, Devin Hester and Ryne Sandberg.

It lives on with the Bears this season.

