Ryan Poles commends Bears fans for pestering him about signing an edge rusher

Bears fans are a demanding, charismatic and educated bunch.

They know the needs of their beloved team and aren't afraid to voice them. That's why Ryan Poles commended the fans who advised him to sign an edge rusher when they saw him in public.

Seeing as the Bears' defense recorded the fewest number of sacks of any team last season (20), fans knew they couldn't pass on the opportunity to share their two cents when seeing Poles. The team desperately needed to improve their pass-rushing attack.

"First of all, you’ve gotta love the Bears fan base and how passionate they are," Poles said Saturday. "If it was at my son’s baseball game, people yelling from the field, coaches at third base yelling to me, or literally on the beach in Maui, I was reminded that I need to sign a defensive end. Finally got that done."

On Thursday, the Bears signed Yannick Ngakoue, a seven-year veteran edge rusher. They signed him to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million -- $10 million, of which, is guaranteed.

Ngakoue is a consistent, durable veteran. He played on five different teams before joining the Bears. And though his constant travels might turn off some fans, he's recorded at least eight sacks and missed two games maximum over each of the past seven seasons.

Leading up to this point, the Bears hadn't put much effort into building an effective pass rush. They drafted rookies Zacch Pickens and Gervon Dexter, two highly regarded prospects, to the defensive line. The front office signed veterans DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green in an attempt to fill the gaps on the edges.

But no one stood out.

Finally, the Bears notched their edge rusher -- potentially, of the future -- in Ngakoue. He's a technically sound, athletic edge with years of experience from different corners of the NFL world.

"Yannick’s gonna bring leadership, energy and his pass-rush here, which is going to help our defense and help our team get better," Poles said. "Also, the ability to help our young guys learn that craft and the skillset to be able to get home and be consistent and dependable like he’s been throughout his career."

Every NFL fan knows the importance of an effective pass rusher. In a way, you can't rush the process of finding one for your team.

Much like finding a quarterback, it's important to be patient in finding one that suits the team's needs and play style. For a long time, Bears fans waited and wondered when the Bears would finally strike on nailing in an edge rusher.

But after much deliberation and time, the Bears panned the river, and found their hunk of gold.

"We evaluate everybody," said Poles. "In terms of the patience, there are certain elements that we think are going to be based on our analysis from history, what makes sense for us to do that’s going to be a sound decision that may not be what the player wants initially. You got to talk back and forth to make sure that years and compensation make sense. That’s where the level of patience comes from."

